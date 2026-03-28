Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 127,235 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,235 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Compass Point upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $974,956.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,912.01. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. The trade was a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.