Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 111,729 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 111,729 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $57,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $380.07 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,635 shares of company stock worth $44,430,443. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology News Summary

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Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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