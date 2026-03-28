Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in General Motors Company $GM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 144,819 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,909,748,000 after buying an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $444,319,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

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General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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