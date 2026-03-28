Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 590,233 Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 590,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $2,082,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $6,920,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 681,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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