Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2,687.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Qorvo worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.