Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 169,719 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 266.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,719 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AmeriServ Wealth Advisors now owns 236,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $94.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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