U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,023,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,179,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 648,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,431,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 17,758,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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