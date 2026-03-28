SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

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Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $224.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

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Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Further Reading

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