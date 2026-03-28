SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 174,903 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,686,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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