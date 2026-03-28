SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 355.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4%

AWK stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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