SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10,381.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.8%

J stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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