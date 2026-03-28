Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 7,468 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s cloud and AI momentum is being highlighted versus peers — strong cloud growth, a reported $553 billion backlog and a renewed AI push underpin a longer-term commercial thesis for OCI and enterprise AI demand. Oracle vs. Alibaba: Which Cloud & AI Giant Has an Edge Right Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s bullish note argues there’s more upside from current levels (they outline why ORCL could gain materially), which supports a potential rebound narrative for investors focused on earnings execution and cloud monetization. Bank of America Says Oracle Stock Can Gain More Than 30% from Here. Why?
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle picked up a strategic customer win as Veritone said it will migrate AI workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure — a revenue/validation signal for OCI in enterprise AI workloads. Veritone Announces Strategic Agreement with Oracle to Accelerate Enterprise AI and AI Data Economy
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle is expanding physical capacity (116K sq ft lease in Nashville) to support hiring and cloud/engineering growth, signaling continued investment in scale for enterprise AI infrastructure. Oracle Scales Up Nashville Offices to Support Rapid Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model tweaks are mixed: Erste Group nudged FY2026 estimates up slightly while trimming FY2027 modestly — signals that forecasts are being re-worked but not yet showing large consensus dislocation. Oracle Analyst Estimate Updates (Erste Group)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether Oracle is an AI beneficiary or an early casualty of the AI hype cycle; articles stress that upcoming execution (June earnings) will determine if the pullback is a reset or a broader re-rating. Is Oracle the First of the AI Bubbles to Pop?
- Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling rising concern — Oracle’s credit-default-swap (CDS) prices are approaching record highs, implying higher perceived default/credit risk which can pressure institutional holders and debt-sensitive valuation. Oracle’s Credit Default Swap Prices Near Record High Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and law-firm notices (deadlines in early April) add legal overhang and potential settlement risk tied to alleged disclosures around AI infrastructure spending and capital plans. This is a material headline risk while litigations proceed. ROSEN: Oracle Investors Should Secure Counsel Before April 6 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts and notes warning about revenue conversion and heavy capex have appeared, increasing near-term downside risk as investors re-price growth vs. capital intensity. Oracle (ORCL) price target decreased by 10.70% to 255.41
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
Further Reading
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