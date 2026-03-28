Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Sells 7,468 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $402.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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