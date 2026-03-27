Q2 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Increased by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

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HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,226 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,586,000 after buying an additional 260,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Haemonetics by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,615,000 after buying an additional 1,254,035 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 740,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

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Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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