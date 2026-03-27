Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,731 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 77,516 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on RVYL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryvyl has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RVYL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl
Ryvyl Stock Down 10.5%
RVYL stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.
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