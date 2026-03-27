Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYLGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,731 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 77,516 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RVYL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryvyl has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RVYL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryvyl by 403,087.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Stock Down 10.5%

RVYL stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

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