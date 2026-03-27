Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,731 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 77,516 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RVYL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryvyl has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Ryvyl Stock Down 10.5%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryvyl by 403,087.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 701,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 701,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryvyl in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVYL stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

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