What is Erste Group Bank’s Forecast for RY FY2027 Earnings?

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.56. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $160.17 on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank Of Canada

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,867,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,726,000 after acquiring an additional 521,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

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Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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