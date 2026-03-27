What is Erste Group Bank’s Forecast for DB FY2027 Earnings?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

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DB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 251.0%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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