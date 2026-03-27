Zacks Research Predicts AGCO’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.73.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.96 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

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AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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