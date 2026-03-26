Pensionfund Sabic Invests $912,000 in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,756,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,414,000 after acquiring an additional 578,169 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $58,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,797,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,942,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 154.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

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LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

See Also

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