Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 67,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 174,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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