Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in RPM International by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,866.88. This trade represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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