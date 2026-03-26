Head to Head Survey: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) vs. Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsonite Group and Grow Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsonite Group $3.50 billion 0.77 $289.00 million $1.04 9.32 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Samsonite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Solutions.

This table compares Samsonite Group and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsonite Group 8.27% 19.58% 5.61% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Samsonite Group and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsonite Group 0 1 0 2 3.33 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Grow Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grow Solutions is more favorable than Samsonite Group.

Risk and Volatility

Samsonite Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Samsonite Group beats Grow Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsonite Group

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Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. It sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Grow Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

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