Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $149.3010, with a volume of 7585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seneca Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $991.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.02.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 296.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,810,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit?based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit?based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private?label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

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