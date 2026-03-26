Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 5471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.2580.

Hypermarcas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $414.22 million for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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