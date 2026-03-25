Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Declines By 65.2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,910 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 26th total of 154,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,029 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. ENDRA Life Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.92% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

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ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a medical technology company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that focuses on the development and commercialization of Thermoacoustic Enhanced Ultrasound (TAEUS™) imaging. The company’s proprietary TAEUS platform combines conventional ultrasound with thermoacoustic signals to provide non-invasive, real-time temperature monitoring of soft tissue. This technology is designed to improve the safety, efficacy and outcomes of thermal ablation procedures and other heat-based therapies.

ENDRA’s core product line centers on a compact, easy-to-integrate device that augments existing ultrasound systems.

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