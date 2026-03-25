Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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