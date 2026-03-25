PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,904 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 26th total of 8,044 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

CORP opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

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