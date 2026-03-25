Enbridge FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2028 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4%

Enbridge stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Enbridge

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About Enbridge

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Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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