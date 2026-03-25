Shay Capital Llc Sells 20,000 Shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shay Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,500. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shay Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Shay Capital Llc sold 1,025,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,750.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. Tilly’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.340–0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tilly’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

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Tilly’s Company Profile

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Tilly’s, Inc is an American specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods. Founded in 1982 by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine, the company has grown from a single denim and tops store in Garden Grove, California, to a nationwide retail chain. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Tilly’s serves a youth-oriented market with an emphasis on surf, skate and streetwear brands.

The company’s merchandise assortment includes products from leading lifestyle brands such as Vans, Nike, Billabong and Quiksilver, alongside its own private-label offerings.

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