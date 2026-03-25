Steven Pfanstiel Sells 16,431 Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Pfanstiel sold 16,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $22,017.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 828,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,566.54. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

STIM stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.02.

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Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STIM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,497,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,801 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2,993.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 610,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,268 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Neuronetics Company Profile

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Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial?stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

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