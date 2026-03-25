Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) CAO Sells $53,496.59 in Stock

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) CAO John Pierantoni sold 14,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $53,496.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 569,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,447.36. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.08 million. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Grab

Here are the key news stories impacting Grab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grab agreed to buy Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda Taiwan business for $600 million, marking its first expansion beyond Southeast Asia and giving the company new addressable market and growth optionality; the deal is expected to close in H2 2026 pending regulatory approval. Grab to buy Foodpanda Taiwan from Delivery Hero for $600 million

Grab agreed to buy Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda Taiwan business for $600 million, marking its first expansion beyond Southeast Asia and giving the company new addressable market and growth optionality; the deal is expected to close in H2 2026 pending regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and analysts have reacted positively to the Taiwan deal, calling it a strategic expansion that supports revenue growth and regional scale — momentum that helps explain today’s upside. Analysts applaud Grab’s deal to enter Taiwan via the Foodpanda deal

Wall Street and analysts have reacted positively to the Taiwan deal, calling it a strategic expansion that supports revenue growth and regional scale — momentum that helps explain today’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Grab is drawing broader investor attention — several outlets flagged GRAB as a trending stock, which can increase trading flow but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Trending Stock

Grab is drawing broader investor attention — several outlets flagged GRAB as a trending stock, which can increase trading flow but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries in the feed report large increases but show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful new short activity. No reliable days-to-cover signal is present.

Multiple short-interest entries in the feed report large increases but show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful new short activity. No reliable days-to-cover signal is present. Negative Sentiment: Shareholders approved a governance overhaul that doubles Class B voting power, which can be viewed negatively by minority investors because it increases founder/control entrenchment and may weigh on valuation multiple over time. Grab Shareholders Approve Governance Overhaul Doubling Class B Voting Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grab by 201.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

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Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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