Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells $2,048,730.75 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 33,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $2,048,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,223,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,891,935.81. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 463,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

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Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

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Establishment Labs Company Profile

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Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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