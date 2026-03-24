Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £46,209,918.80 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Mohammed Anjarwala sold 21,593,420 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214, for a total value of £46,209,918.80.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRST stock traded down GBX 40.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.59. 14,262,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,344,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 186.31. The company has a market cap of £765.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 289.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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