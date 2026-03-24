Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 863,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 201,577 shares.The stock last traded at $57.35 and had previously closed at $57.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

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Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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