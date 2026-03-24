Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 68,333 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $14.1250.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

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Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) is a global provider of medical diagnostics services, specializing in pathology and radiology. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has grown into one of the largest laboratory networks in the world. Its ordinary shares trade on the Australian Securities Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol SKHHY.

The company offers a broad range of clinical pathology services, including anatomic pathology, clinical chemistry, hematology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.

Further Reading

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