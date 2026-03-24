MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 260000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Down 9.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About MedX Health

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MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market. It operates DermSecure telemedicine platform that enables the web-based operation of its SIAscopy scanning technology and allows the company to deploy its technology in networks of third-party locations from which patients' mole and lesion images along with other relevant patient information can be connected to specialist physicians for remote assessment.

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