Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.0550, with a volume of 213823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ridgepost Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

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Ridgepost Capital Stock Performance

Ridgepost Capital Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles K. Huebner Trust purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 176,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,148.72. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,141.25. The trade was a 7.43% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $392,825 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ridgepost Capital

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

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