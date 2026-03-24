Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 and last traded at GBX 111.50, with a volume of 51053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eurocell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

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Eurocell Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 126.72.

In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley acquired 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.32. Also, insider Will Truman acquired 24,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £27,706.47. Insiders have purchased 49,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,244 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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