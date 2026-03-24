Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Meta hired the Dreamer team (founders and engineers building an OS for AI agents) into its Meta Superintelligence Labs to accelerate personalized AI agents — bolsters Meta’s talent pool and product roadmap for agent-driven monetization and engagement. Meta Hires Former Google, Stripe Executives Behind AI Startup Dreamer
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Mark Zuckerberg is testing/building a “CEO agent” and Meta is rolling AI agents into executive workflows highlight internal productivity wins and faster product iteration — signals serious internal adoption that can accelerate feature rollouts and cost efficiencies. Meta’s Zuckerberg Creating a CEO Agent to Help With His Job
- Positive Sentiment: Meta published a multi?phase in?house AI chip roadmap (MTIA 300–500) and is leading optical interconnect efforts — moves intended to lower AI infrastructure costs and protect margins as GenAI demand grows. This is a longer?term margin tailwind. Meta’s Custom AI Chips And Optical Links Reframe Long Term Margins
- Positive Sentiment: Meta is continuing capital returns with a quarterly dividend distribution this week, supporting yield-seeking investors and signaling excess cash generation. Meta to pay dividends this week; Here’s how much 100 shares will earn
- Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer reiterated a “perform” rating on META — maintains a neutral analyst stance that may cap upside until clearer conviction on growth/margins. Oppenheimer reiterates perform rating on Meta Platforms (META) stock
- Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI hired a former Meta executive to lead ad sales — highlights competition for ad dollars and talent but is not an immediate revenue hit for Meta. OpenAI hires former Meta executive to lead ad sales
- Negative Sentiment: A lawsuit alleges Meta targeted older workers in layoffs, adding litigation and reputational risk that could lead to remediation costs or settlements. Lawsuit Claims Meta Platforms Targeted Older Workers in Layoffs
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing trial activity (closing arguments expected in New Mexico) remains an overhang and a reminder of regulatory/legal exposure that can create episodic costs or operational distractions. Meta trial in New Mexico: Closing arguments expected Monday
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,746,335.16. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 160,929 shares of company stock valued at $103,074,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $603.80 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.40.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.