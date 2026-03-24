Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Richard Levandov Purchases 40,000 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Richard Levandov acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 489,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,441.32. This trade represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kaltura Price Performance

KLTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 602,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,351. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

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Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 69.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaltura by 99.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLTR

Key Kaltura News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaltura this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Ron Yekutiel made repeated insider buys in March (roughly 44.1k on Mar 19, 43.55k on Mar 20 and 40.48k on Mar 23), investing ~mid?five figures per trade and increasing his stake to about 15 million shares. Insider buying from the CEO signals management confidence in the business. Insider Purchase Report

CEO Ron Yekutiel made repeated insider buys in March (roughly 44.1k on Mar 19, 43.55k on Mar 20 and 40.48k on Mar 23), investing ~mid?five figures per trade and increasing his stake to about 15 million shares. Insider buying from the CEO signals management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Kaltura announced a partnership with Cornerstone to integrate AI?powered video learning into Cornerstone’s workforce agility ecosystem — a commercial tie-up that could drive adoption in corporate learning and expand Kaltura’s addressable market. Partnership Announcement

Kaltura announced a partnership with Cornerstone to integrate AI?powered video learning into Cornerstone’s workforce agility ecosystem — a commercial tie-up that could drive adoption in corporate learning and expand Kaltura’s addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — several funds added to positions (e.g., Gagnon Securities), and institutions now own ~31% of the stock. These are gradual position adjustments rather than a decisive institutional vote one way or the other. SEC Filing (example)

Institutional activity is mixed — several funds added to positions (e.g., Gagnon Securities), and institutions now own ~31% of the stock. These are gradual position adjustments rather than a decisive institutional vote one way or the other. Negative Sentiment: Director Naama Halevi?Davidov sold sizable blocks in recent filings — ~131,873 shares on Mar 20 and an additional 30,047 on Mar 23 — materially reducing her holdings (one sale cut her stake by ~36%). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment, even if management retains large overall ownership. Large Director Sale (Mar 20)

Director Naama Halevi?Davidov sold sizable blocks in recent filings — ~131,873 shares on Mar 20 and an additional 30,047 on Mar 23 — materially reducing her holdings (one sale cut her stake by ~36%). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment, even if management retains large overall ownership. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-to-negative: Needham reiterated a buy with a $3 target, but other outlets have downgraded or maintain sell ratings. Divergent analyst views leave the stock vulnerable to downward pressure if guidance or growth disappoints. Analyst Coverage Summary

About Kaltura

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Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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