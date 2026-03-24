Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Richard Levandov Purchases 40,000 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Richard Levandov acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 489,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,441.32. This trade represents a 8.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kaltura Price Performance
KLTR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 602,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,351. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.
Institutional Trading of Kaltura
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on KLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLTR
Key Kaltura News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kaltura this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Ron Yekutiel made repeated insider buys in March (roughly 44.1k on Mar 19, 43.55k on Mar 20 and 40.48k on Mar 23), investing ~mid?five figures per trade and increasing his stake to about 15 million shares. Insider buying from the CEO signals management confidence in the business. Insider Purchase Report
- Positive Sentiment: Kaltura announced a partnership with Cornerstone to integrate AI?powered video learning into Cornerstone’s workforce agility ecosystem — a commercial tie-up that could drive adoption in corporate learning and expand Kaltura’s addressable market. Partnership Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity is mixed — several funds added to positions (e.g., Gagnon Securities), and institutions now own ~31% of the stock. These are gradual position adjustments rather than a decisive institutional vote one way or the other. SEC Filing (example)
- Negative Sentiment: Director Naama Halevi?Davidov sold sizable blocks in recent filings — ~131,873 shares on Mar 20 and an additional 30,047 on Mar 23 — materially reducing her holdings (one sale cut her stake by ~36%). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment, even if management retains large overall ownership. Large Director Sale (Mar 20)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed-to-negative: Needham reiterated a buy with a $3 target, but other outlets have downgraded or maintain sell ratings. Divergent analyst views leave the stock vulnerable to downward pressure if guidance or growth disappoints. Analyst Coverage Summary
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.
Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.
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