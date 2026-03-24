Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.70 and last traded at C$33.63, with a volume of 22397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.