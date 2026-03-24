Gradient Investments LLC Sells 23,129 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $553.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average is $333.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.03 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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