Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.85 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.64, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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