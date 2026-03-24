United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,109,000 after acquiring an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 78,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.