E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases 15,564 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 335,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 379,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 74,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,667,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $161,182,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

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Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and price-target raise: VZ was lifted by at least one analyst raising its price target to $55 and subsequent coverage noting the stronger outlook, which supports near-term buying. Price Target Raised to $55

Analyst upgrade and price-target raise: VZ was lifted by at least one analyst raising its price target to $55 and subsequent coverage noting the stronger outlook, which supports near-term buying. Positive Sentiment: Momentum from earnings, buyback and subscriber gains: Recent commentary highlights Verizon’s strong Q4 (postpaid phone adds, revenue beat), a $25B buyback, improved free cash flow and 5G demand — fundamentals that have driven a YTD rally and support further upside. Verizon Stock Is Soaring in 2026

Momentum from earnings, buyback and subscriber gains: Recent commentary highlights Verizon’s strong Q4 (postpaid phone adds, revenue beat), a $25B buyback, improved free cash flow and 5G demand — fundamentals that have driven a YTD rally and support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Yield and defensive appeal: Multiple outlets are listing VZ as a high?yield, low?volatility name (5%+ yield, long dividend growth streak), making it attractive in a risk?off market and drawing institutional inflows. This income story is supporting multiple buyers. 5 High-Yield Stocks

Yield and defensive appeal: Multiple outlets are listing VZ as a high?yield, low?volatility name (5%+ yield, long dividend growth streak), making it attractive in a risk?off market and drawing institutional inflows. This income story is supporting multiple buyers. Positive Sentiment: Macro backdrop favors high-yield names: Commentary that interest?rate cut hopes may be delayed has pushed investors toward reliable dividend payers; that dynamic benefits Verizon relative to growth names. Interest Rate Cut Hopes Are Over

Macro backdrop favors high-yield names: Commentary that interest?rate cut hopes may be delayed has pushed investors toward reliable dividend payers; that dynamic benefits Verizon relative to growth names. Neutral Sentiment: Customer engagement promotion: Verizon announced multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sweepstakes and promotions to boost customer engagement and brand loyalty; positive PR but limited immediate financial impact. FIFA World Cup Promotions

Customer engagement promotion: Verizon announced multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sweepstakes and promotions to boost customer engagement and brand loyalty; positive PR but limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Business segment pressure: Coverage notes that Business revenues have dipped amid rising costs and competition, which could weigh on margins if enterprise 5G and solutions don’t scale fast enough — a watchpoint for investors despite longer-term 5G opportunity. Business Segment Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. This trade represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 218,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,356 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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