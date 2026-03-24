Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.61. 688,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,032,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lsb Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lsb Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

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Lsb Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lsb Industries

In other Lsb Industries news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $195,304.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,603.87. This trade represents a 27.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 200,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,190. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,113 shares of company stock worth $3,731,647. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,134,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,990,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 109,944 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,817,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 109,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lsb Industries

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LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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