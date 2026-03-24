SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.5140. 2,291,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,471,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $140,351.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 400,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,953. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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