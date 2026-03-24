Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emprise Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $334.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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