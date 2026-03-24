Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.35 and last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 35105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.92. The firm has a market cap of £103.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

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Insider Transactions at Kerry Group

In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40. Also, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,445 per share, for a total transaction of £32,225. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

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