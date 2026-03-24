Avante (CVE:XX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 61580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Avante Stock Up 6.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$39.71 million, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

About Avante

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Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation. It offers consulting and installation services for automation and security solutions for the residential market; intelligent perimeter protection video analytics and rapid alarm response services; and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), access controls, and security services for travelling executives, as well as specialized security services, such as security, cyber monitoring, investigations, and international secured transportation.

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