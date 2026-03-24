Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $350.94 and last traded at $349.9580, with a volume of 201699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,100.96. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $17,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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